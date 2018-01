NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police said a man accidentally shot himself in the leg inside at South Nashville restaurant Friday afternoon.

It happened at Piccadilly Cafeteria located on Murfreesboro Road around 1:30 p.m.

Police said the man shot himself in the leg as he went to sit down at a booth.

Police said the shooting was accidental. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Additional information was not released.