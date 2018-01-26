Lawrenceburg police arrest 2 men in prescription drug fraud case

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lawrenceburg police broke a major prescription fraud case they say might have ties to Chicago and organized crime.

The bust happened late Thursday afternoon, when they arrested 59-year-old David Meeks, a man they believe is a drug mule.

According to police Meeks walked into a Lawrenceburg Kroger pharmacy and purchased liquid codeine. Officers said Meeks’ prescription had an authentic D.E.A. number associated with a real doctor.

“On the street it’s called ‘purple drank’. To the right people, this bottle could be worth $4,000,” said Lawrenceburg police Detective Blake Grooms.

Investigators said they believe Meeks is a drug mule, possibly a homeless man being used by a crime syndicate out of Chicago to pick up narcotics from pharmacies all over the mid-south.

“We found another prescription bag, with the same product in it, purchased in northern Alabama,” said Grooms.

Police also arrested the driver, 25-year-old Abdullah Barnett, whom was reportedly wanted on attempted murder charges.

“After we had them in our control for three hours, someone called that same local pharmacy to see if that prescription that had just been picked up, was ready to be picked up. That tells us this is organized crime,” said Detective Grooms.

Both men are charged with multiple felonies, including prescription drug fraud. Kroger Spokesperson Melissa Eads released a statement regarding the bust.

Pharmacies had been notified by the provider that fraudulent prescriptions were being called in under their name. Our Lawrenceburg Pharmacy team was on high alert and acted accordingly when they received the call in script. Pharmacists work closely with drug task force teams to combat prescription fraud.