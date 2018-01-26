High-speed pursuit ends in North Nashville; 2 in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least two suspects arein custody after leading Metro police on a high-speed pursuit through Nashville and a possible third suspect remains at-large in North Nashville.

The pursuit began around 3 a.m. just south of downtown Nashville in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65.

Officers pursued the vehicle as it looped around town and up through Madison into Sumner County before returning to Davidson County.

The pursuit ended around 4:15 a.m. off Brick Church Pike on Woodstock Drive near Rainwood Drive.

K-9 officers were brought in to track the third suspect. Metro police said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and residents in the area should stay inside and lock their doors.

