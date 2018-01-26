Fugitive in Almaville armed robbery arrested near Chattanooga

WHTIWELL, Tenn. (WKRN) – The second suspect in the armed robbery of an Armaville market was arrested Friday near Chattanooga after a five-day manhunt.

Dewayne Halfacre had been added to the state’s Top 10 Most Wanted list after he eluded capture earlier this week.

Details on where he was caught and how have yet to be released.

His alleged accomplice, Timothy Howell, was arrested Monday. Halfacre, 42, was reportedly with him at the time but able to get away.

Both men are accused of holding up the Almaville Market last Friday at gunpoint. They face numerous charges in Rutherford County, including theft of property, false imprisonment, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during a dangerous felony, two counts of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.

Clarksville police said Howell is also accused of robbing an 81-year-old woman at a local Walmart, and he will face an additional charge of robbery out of Montgomery County.