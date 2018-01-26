Former State Senator Joe Haynes dies at 81

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Tennessee Senator Joe Haynes has died. He was 81.

Haynes was a longtime Democratic state senator. Several lawmakers have tweeted their condolences.

“I am very saddened to learn of the passing of former State Senator Joe Haynes. He was a great leader and friend. My thoughts and prayers are with his family in this difficult time,” Sen. Sara Kyle wrote on Twitter.

The circumstances surrounding his death have not been released.

Last May, Haynes was indicted on one count of sexual battery. He had pleaded not guilty to the charge.