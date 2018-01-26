Even after vote, short term rental debate may not be over

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Council voted to ban certain short-term rental properties from residential neighborhoods Tuesday, but the owners of those properties are saying the fight isn’t over.

The majority of metro’s council members, 25 total, voted for a phase out of “type-2” and “type-3” short-term rental properties from residential neighborhoods by 2021. Type-2 and type-3 are homes or apartments that are rented out for a few days up to a few weeks at a time on websites like Airbnb and Homeaway.

The vote came after years of debate, hundreds of complaints and dozens of proposed solutions. The vote was a victory for people who say the properties are mini-hotels that take the neighbors out of neighborhoods.

“I’m ecstatic,” said John Summers with the Coalition for Nashville Neighborhoods. “It protects our neighborhoods. It protects the residential integrity of our neighborhoods.”

“I was shocked and devastated,” said Megan McCrea with the Nashville Area Short Term Rental Association (NASTRA). “We don’t want to just sell our homes and go buy in a commercial area. We want to be part of this community.”

McCrea said it’s too early to say how but she said she and NASTRA will fight the decision.

“We’re not giving up hope and we’re going to push this as far as we have to,” she said.

But Summer said he and the Coalition will fight them if they have to.

“We have fought every step of the way and we’ll continue to fight every step of the way to protect our homes and protect our neighborhoods,” he said.

The state house passed a bill last year that would override Metro’s decision; it would put a 2-year moratorium on any short-term rental restrictions in Nashville. The bill is pending in the state senate.

McCrea says it’s too early to tell if a lawsuit will be filed.