Coffee County Sheriff issues warning to parents about internet predator

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is warning parents about a person on the internet sending sexual and threatening messages to children.

The post on the sheriff department’s Facebook page said that the person is sending these messages, and also lewd pictures, through social media and gaming sites.

The sheriff’s office is urging parents to suspend their child’s use of social media and gaming websites until the situation is resolved.

If you find anything suspicious please contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Kelly Smith at 931-570-4425.