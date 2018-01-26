APSU issues alert due to shooting near campus

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Austin Peay State University issued an alert Friday afternoon due to a shooting that reportedly occurred near campus.

School officials said it happened at the In and Out convenience store on Kraft Street, and the two suspects allegedly ran down Summer Street toward the Lincoln Homes.

They are described as black men, one of whom is wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and the other a gray hooded sweatshirt. Both men are wearing blue jeans and reportedly armed with a 9mm handgun.

Students are advised to avoid the area and call 911 if they see anyone matching the descriptions.

It’s not yet known if anyone was injured in the shooting. Further details weren’t released.