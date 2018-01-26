3 brush fires break out in Wilson County during burn ban

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three grass fires broke out Friday in Wilson County, the same day county officials put out a burn ban due to low humidity and high winds.

The first grass fire broke out on Old Statesville Road shortly after 12:10 p.m.

Wilson County EMA said it started with a non-permitted brush pile burn and grew larger, destroying a barn and encroaching very close to a nearby home.

Two more fires were reported around 3:30 p.m. EMA officials said one was a large grass fire on Parallel Place near Clark Drive that was threatening two homes, and the other was reported on South Rutland Road.

The causes of the second brush fires weren’t immediately known. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Wilson County is among two in Middle Tennessee that issued burn bans Friday. The other was Rutherford County. Both decisions came after the Tennessee Department of Agriculture warned the day before that burn permits would be restricted or banned Friday.