ASHLAND CITY, Tenn (WKRN) – Two bodies were discovered at an Ashland City home late Friday morning.

Sheriff Mike Breedlove confirmed to News 2 that a man was found outside the home on Caldwell Lane while a woman was found inside.

A neighbor reportedly saw the man in the yard and called authorities around 10:50 a.m.

It’s not yet known how the victims died. Their identities have yet to be released.

The investigation is ongoing. Further details weren’t immediately known.