1 injured in shooting at Antioch strip mall

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was shot early Friday morning at a Antioch strip mall.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of Bell Road at the plaza near Home Depot.

Arriving officers found blood at the scene but no victim was located.

The victim was later determined to have been taken to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center by private vehicle. The extent of the victim’s injuries was not immediately known.

No businesses in the strip mall were open at the time other than a lounge and hookah bar.

