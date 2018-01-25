Warm weather across Middle Tennessee ahead of Saturday soaker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As nice as our current weather is, incoming rain will complicate the weekend. Make sure to have an indoor plan, especially for Saturday activities.

A storm coming out of the Rockies is projected to move right into Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky early Saturday. At this time, the first half of the weekend looks like a washout.

While rain begins fairly light, intensity picks up towards Saturday afternoon. Even a few rumbles of thunder could be in the mix. Severe weather is not expected, but ponding on the roads will slow you down.

Rain slowly pushes out early Sunday with final totals between 0.5” – 1.0”. Numbers like this should not prompt any flooding.

At least late Sunday morning to the afternoon should be dry. Keep in mind, fields could remain muddy, so soccer or baseball practice for the kids would be muddy.

