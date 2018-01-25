Trial date set for woman accused in Metro officer’s death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A status hearing was held Thursday morning where a trial date was set for the woman accused in a Metro police officer’s death last year

Juli Glisson was indicted by a grand jury last July on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide in Officer Eric Mumaw’s death. She will now go trial on those charges on Sept. 10, 2018.

On Feb. 2, 2017, Glisson is accused of putting her car into gear as Officer Mumaw and two others attempted to save her from a reported suicide attempt on a boat ramp on the Cumberland River in Madison.

Police said her car began rolling forward, bringing the two officers with it. One was able to escape for safety, but Officer Mumaw drowned.

The 44-year-old officer was an 18-year veteran of the Metro Nashville Police Department.

PHOTOS: Officer’s body found after water rescue

Click here for complete coverage of Officer Mumaw’s death.