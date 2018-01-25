Suspect wanted for robbing 2 Nashville stores at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are working to identify a man who robbed two Nashville businesses at gunpoint this month.

Metro police say the gunman robbed the Dollar General on Eighth Avenue South on Monday and the OnTrack Market on Gallatin Pike on Jan. 10.

In both robberies, the man entered the stores, brought items to the register before demanding money from the clerk at gunpoint. He then ran away with cash in both cases.

Metro police described the suspect as man in his 20s with long dreadlocks, 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. He wore a red hooded sweatshirt during both robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.