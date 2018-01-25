Senators call for select panel to investigate USA Gymnastics

This photo taken May 12, 2017, shows Dr. Larry Nassar listening during a preliminary hearing in Mason, Mich. A person with knowledge of the agreement says the former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor will plead guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault and face at least 25 years in prison. The person was not authorized to publicly discuss the agreement ahead of a Wednesday court hearing and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Nassar is charged with molesting seven girls under the guise of treatment at his home and a campus clinic. All but one were gymnasts. The plea deal calls for a minimum prison sentence of 25 years. But the judge could go higher and set the minimum at 40 years. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators from both parties are calling for the creation of a select committee to investigate the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics following the sentencing of a former sports doctor who admitted molesting female gymnasts for years under the guise of medical treatment.

Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire says the Senate should investigate how Dr. Larry Nassar was given unsupervised access to the gymnasts, allowing him to sexually abuse them over decades.

Nassar was sentenced Wednesday to up to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing more than 150 women and girls.

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa is also backing the special committee.

The House and Senate have each approved legislation requiring Olympics organizations to immediately report sex-abuse allegations, but the bills are not identical.