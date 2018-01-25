Predators shut out Devils 3-0

Nashville Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson, center, of Sweden, obstructs New Jersey Devils goalie Ken Appleby, left, as a shot by Predators' Mattias Ekholm (not shown), also of Sweden, enters the Devils' net for a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Newark, N.J. Devils' Sami Vatanen (45), of Finland, defends on the play. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators head in to the NHL’s All-Star break with a 3-0 shutout of the Devils in New Jersey Thursday night.

Pekka Rinne made 23 saves for his fourth shutout of the season.

All-Star defenseman P.K. Subban scored in his third straight game giving Nashville a 1-0 lead in the second.  It’s Subban’s 12th goal of the season and gives him a team leading 37 points.

Mattias Ekholm and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as the Predators extended their point streak to a season-high eight games (6-0-2).

The Predators go to the All-Star break 29-11-7, that is good for 65 points and has them in contention for the best record in the Western Conference.