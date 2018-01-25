Political TV ads begin in governor’s race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With more than seven months remaining before the primaries for governor, one candidate is already launching the first television ad of the campaign.

Bill Lee borrows heavily from the story of his personal tragedy that he has often told during campaign events since entering the race last Spring.

“I found my daughter crying alone and then I found Carol Ann,” you hear Lee say as you see pictures of a rural morning.

The Republican candidate then goes on to say how his wife was thrown from a horse on the farm where the Lee family lived.

“We cried, we mourned we struggled, we healed, we started laughing again,” Lee says on camera.

Lee feels such personal words and how he found renewal through faith, family and growing a business help tell the story of why he wants to be governor.

Sharing such private tragedy is unusual for anyone running for public office, but Bill Lee is in a political race for the first time.

The ad continues with Lee asking and answering a question: “Can I make life better for every person in this state? I believe I can. I am sure going to try.”

Lee’s campaign says its bought time at every station in Tennessee’s television markets to show the ad beginning Saturday and running for a week.