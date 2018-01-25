Plumber accused of raping young girl at Goodlettsville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man hired to fix a plumbing issue in Goodlettsville is accused of raping his customer’s daughter.

Derek Townsend, 28, remains booked in the Metro jail on one count of rape.

According to his arrest affidavit, Townsend was hired by the victim’s mother on Jan. 11. While at the home, he allegedly made “romantic advances” toward the victim and commented on how beautiful she was.

Arrest documents indicate he later left the home, saying he needed more supplies to finish the job.

The following day, Townsend is accused of calling the 14-year-old victim to let him inside. She reportedly answered the door, saw him standing by his truck, and asked why he was there so late.

According to Metro police, the 28-year-old then forcibly hugged and kissed the girl before forcing her into the home’s crawlspace and raping her.

The affidavit states he left after hearing commotion inside the house.

Townsend is reportedly awaiting trial under a $76,000 bond.