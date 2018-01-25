Neil’s Dining Dash: Nashville eateries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from across the Nashville area.

Panera Bread on West End Avenue near Vanderbilt scored 97.

Panera Bread on Highway 70 South in Bellevue scored 98.

Bojangle’s on Old Hickory Boulevard in Nipper’s Corner scored 99.

Marco Polo’s Pizza and Burgers on Clarksville Pike recently failed two inspections but passed the third time around. Their new score is an 89.

