Nashville police chief weighs in on uptick in stolen cars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to Metro police’s publicly available data, through January 20 of this year, 234 cars have been stolen in Nashville in 2018.

On average, that corresponds with about 11 cars stolen per day.

Through December 30, 2017, 2,601 cars were stolen in 2017. During the same time period in 2016, 1,737 cars were stolen, marking an increase of more than 800 cars taken.

News 2 asked Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson about the steep increase.

He said the department was examining whether new car technology could be playing a role in the uptick.

Chief Anderson said, “The new technology, the push button start with the electronic key fob, we’re looking at that to see if we can attribute any number of thefts to being able to override those devices.” He said, adding, “We’re looking to see if they can be hacked into.”

The department spokesperson and the chief note most stolen cars in Nashville were easy targets for criminals.

The chief said, “The vast majority of cars that are stolen were made available – were left running – or someone had the keys.”

According to a press release from Metro police, from Jan. 14 to Jan. 20, 81 percent of the automobiles stolen were easy targets because the keys were left inside of made available to thieves.

The department also said more than 80 percent of stolen cars are recovered.

