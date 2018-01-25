Nashville Christmas Parade TV special wins award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Coverage of the 63rd Annual Nashville Christmas Parade won an Emmy Award for best Special Event Coverage in the Midsouth.

The 2-hour parade aired on News 2 on Saturday, December 3, 2016. Kelly Clarkson was the Grand Marshall. JoDee Messina, Gavin DeGraw and 500 other performers strutted down Broadway to entertain thousands of people along the parade route and on television.

The annual event, sponsored by Nashville Gas and Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, benefited Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt along with the Share the Warmth program.

The broadcast was produced by JMBest Entertainment, John M. Best and Sarah Griffith

Television stations and producers from 3 states compete for Emmy Awards from the Midsouth chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.