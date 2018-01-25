Murfreesboro police: 21-year-old arrested in rape of unconscious woman

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 21-year-old man was charged with two counts of rape after he allegedly had sex with an unconscious woman.

According to an arrest report, Daniel Sullivan was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Sullivan allegedly had sex with the victim while she was mentally incapacitated without her consent.

Police stated evidence in the case was presented to the grand jury, which indicted Sullivan for rape.

The 21-year-old turned himself in Tuesday without further incident.

His arrest report indicated he was a student at Middle Tennessee State University. News 2 reached out to the school and said he was a student in Fall 2017 but is no longer.