Metro police search for possible intended target of Cloud IX shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are hoping the public can help identify a possible witness and victim of a deadly shooting.

Jason McClain was shot to death on Dec. 10 outside the East Nashville hookah bar called Cloud IX on Gallatin Pike.

According to a press release, McClain, 30, was reportedly involved in a verbal argument inside the bar when he was asked to leave. Police said McClain refused and was escorted out of the bar by security at 12:45 a.m.

He then allegedly retrieved a handgun from his pickup truck and fired at the security guards before being fatally wounded during an exchange of gunfire with them. The man pictured in the provided surveillance photo may have been McClain’s intended target.

Anyone who recognizes the victim/witness from the attached surveillance photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.