Meatballs sold in Tennessee recalled due to listeria concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE/WRIC) – More than 3,400 pounds of meatballs sold in nine states, including Tennessee, are being recalled due to listeria concerns.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the recall is for Rich Products Corporation, a Vineland, New Jersey, establishment and includes the ready-to-eat frozen beef meatball items produced on Dec. 17, 2017.

It includes 36-lb. cases containing 6-lb. bags of “Member’s Mark Casa Di Bertacchi Italian Style Beef Meatballs with a best if used by 17 Dec. 2018 label and lot code 15507351 on the packaging.

The products involved in the recall have the establishment number “EST. 5336” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were also shipped to distributors in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

If you have the product, you should throw it away or return it to the store.