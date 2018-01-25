Kentucky State Police turns school over to Marshall County School District

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Kentucky State Police turned the school over to Marshall County School District after they finished processing evidence for their investigation Thursday.

Marshall County High School will re-open Friday, according to a teacher at the school.

The Marshall County School District sent an email out Thursday evening stating that school will be open Friday morning.

“Everyone will gather in the gym for an assembly at 8:00 a.m. Entrance will be through the lower lobby gym doors only. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. Parents will be allowed to attend with their students, however, parents aren’t required to attend,” stated the email.

The school was closed after Tuesday’s mass shooting that left two people dead and 18 injured.

