Man wanted for questioning in East Nashville murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man they’d like to question in a November 2017 murder.

Horace Whitley was shot to death inside his South Eighth Street apartment before being dragged into a nearby woodline.

Two men–Shanon Pleasant, 40, and Anassadi Henderson, 23–have already been arrested in the case.

Metro police now say the two suspects were seen talking with another man as they dragged Whitley’s body into the woods. In surveillance photos, the man was driving a black pickup truck that worked to obscure the suspects from view.

That man is now wanted for questioning. Anyone recognizing this individual is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.