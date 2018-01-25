Man wanted for 2009 murder of Hermitage woman arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted for the murder of a Hermitage woman in 2009 was arrested in Nashville Tuesday thanks to a tip to Crime Stoppers.

Metro police reported 26-year-old Elias Olea was taken into custody as a restaurant on Gallatin Pike. He reportedly hid in the restroom for a while after seeing officers approach.

Olea was wanted for the February 2009 murder of Melissa Ann Tyler Ramirez, 24, inside her home on Hunting Drive in Hermitage. He was 17 at the time Ramirez was killed.

Olea was thought to have been out of the country when the murder charge was brought in 2013, according to police.

Another man connected to the murder, Christian Gutierrez, who was age 16 when Ramirez was shot to death, was convicted of facilitating first-degree murder in 2015 after the case against him was transferred to the adult system. He received a 20-year sentence.

Metro police said a trip to Crime Stoppers led to Olea’s arrest.