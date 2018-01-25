Linda Ong is an Emmy-Award winning journalist who joins WKRN after reporting in New York City, El Paso, Texas and Springfield, Missouri.

Before moving to Nashville, Linda was a morning​ news anchor for KTSM​, the ​NBC​ affiliate​ in El Paso.​ During her time in the Borderland, she helped launch ​the station’s ​noon newscast​, as anchor and executive producer. She also launched her own branded series, “What’s Going Ong,” a weekly program on hyperlocal​ issues and landmarks​, which won an Excellence In My Market Award (EMMA). Some of her biggest stories included coverage of Pope​ Francis’​ visit to Juarez, Mexico in 2016 and immigration/DACA issues facing the region.

Prior to El Paso, Linda reported in Springfield, Missouri, where she won an EMMY as part of team coverage on the history of race relations in the Ozarks.

Linda got her start in news as a producer for The Today Show in New York City, covering everything from The Sandy Hook Massacre to the 2012 London Olympics.

She was born and raised in Northern California’s Bay Area and received her undergraduate degree at U​.​C​.​ Riverside, and her Masters in Broadcast Journalism from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism in New York.

Linda is an avid golfer,​ played on the Women’s Golf Team at college, and squeezes in a round in Nashville, during her free time.

You can catch Linda​’s traffic updates and reporting ​on ​News 2 every Monday through Friday​ during 4pm, 5pm, 6pm and 10pm newscasts.

