Kentucky school shooting suspect expected in court Thursday

BENTON, Ky. (WKRN) – The 15-year-old accused of killing two students and wounding 18 others at a Kentucky high school is expected to appear in court Thursday.

One day after two teens were shot and killed at a Kentucky high school, prosecutors say they want to charge the student suspect as an adult.

The student suspect, whose name has yet to be released, currently faces two counts of murder and 12 counts of attempted first, as opposed to attempted murder.

PHOTOS: Shooting at Kentucky high school

Assistant Marshall County Attorney Jason Darnall said the case will be presented to a grand jury on Feb. 13 where a decision on how the 15-year-old will be charged will be made.

“I want to emphasize that assault first and attempted murder carry the same penalty. The reason for that is that it’s based on the information we have right now. Attempted murder is an offense which takes into account motive and specific intent. Assault first, the elements to that offense, are serious physical injury by means of a dangerous instrument. So as of right now, we believe that the better case is an assault first charge as opposed to attempted murder,” Darnall explained.

The accused 15-year-old gunman, who remains in custody, entered Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, at 7:57 a.m. Tuesday and began firing.

Two students, both 15, were killed. They have since been identified by police as Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope.

Eighteen others were injured in the mass shooting. Of those, 16 suffered gunshot wounds, while four sustained injuries while trying to escape, although exact details on how they were hurt weren’t released.

Five are being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Of those five, one has been released. Three others are in stable condition and the fourth patient is in critical but stable condition.

Click here for complete coverage of the Marshall County High School shooting.