Hundreds expected to attend vigil for Marshall County High

BENTON, Ky. (WKRN) – From tragedy to hope, Marshall County is picking up the pieces just two days after the violent mass shooting that killed two students and left 18 others injured.

The community is pulling together and will join in solidarity Thursday night at a vigil.

Hundreds of people are expected to the attend the vigil at Mike Miller Park, including some of the student victims. Another student of Marshall County High will deliver a eulogy.

