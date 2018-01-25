Hearing on Confederate statues removed in Memphis held in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Supporters and opponents of removing the confederate monuments in Memphis met in Nashville Thursday afternoon.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans filed a lawsuit after the statues were removed.

They are worried the city damaged the statues when they removed them and they want to inspect them.

“They have a duty to maintain, just like we have a city cemetery out here or whatever, they have a duty to maintain these statues not tear them down,” said Doug Jones.

The Sons of Confederate veterans want a court hearing before the City of Memphis or Memphis Greenspace do anything with the statues.

The Statues were removed after the city sold the property they stood on to the non-profit group Memphis Greenspace.

Chancellor Ellen Dobbs will make a decision about the hearing Monday.