Green Hills residents hear what ‘Let’s Move Nashville’ means for them

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A transit meeting is behind held Thursday night to discuss the “Let’s Move Nashville” plan.

It’s expected to be a packed house at the Church of Christ on Granny White Pike.

Green Hills residents are anxious to hear the mayor’s plans as her office speaks on what the plan would mean for them.

Hillsboro Road would have a rapid bus transit system, under the current proposal.

“The new plan will have more frequent and extended times so that I can catch the bus later. The frequency will allow me to just show up at the bus stop during peak hours. If I miss it, I won’t have to wait very long, so those are the ways it will impact us the greatest, and infrastructure improvements will help us along the way if we can get those,” said Councilman Russ Pulley.

