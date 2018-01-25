Grandparent scam targeting seniors in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new twist on the Grandparent scam in Rutheford County ended with the Sheriff confronting the scammers.

The Grandparent scam is where senior citizens received a call from someone claiming their grandchild is in serious trouble and they need to send money to a bonding company.

After a Rutherford County couple received a similar car and could not reach their grandson, they called Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh, who dialed back the number himself.

The man who answered hung up once the Sheriff identified himself.

“It’s a scam,” said Sheriff Fitzhugh. “I want citizens to know law enforcement officers and the judicial system do not call families to bond people out of jail.”

Fitzhugh advised citizens to simply hang up to prevent getting taken in by the scammers.