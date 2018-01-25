Florida stoplight shootout caught on dashcam

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – One person is in custody and deputies are searching for another in connection with a shootout that was caught on camera at a stoplight in Escambia County, Florida.

The shooting happened around noon on Monday at Fairfield Drive and W Street. On Tuesday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference and released video of the shooting.

In the video, the driver of a silver Lexus can be seen exchanging fire with a passenger in a gold Toyota. The two suspects exchanged around 10-12 rounds.

The video came from a dash camera in a vehicle behind the other two cars at the stoplight.

On Tuesday, deputies spotted the gold car and arrested 30-year-old Jeremy Olds after a chase.

Deputies are still looking for the person in the silver car. The sheriff’s office identified that person as Jonathan James Harris and said the car has a Florida tag number of HVRG69.

At Tuesday’s news conference, the sheriff’s office also revealed there were two children, ages two and eight, in the Toyota during the shootout.

No one was injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.