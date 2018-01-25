‘Evil doesn’t care about laws’: Ky. governor responds to shooting, gun violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin posted a video to YouTube Thursday evening in response to the Marshall County High School shooting.

Gov Bevin also addressed school shootings in American society, saying the problem is more of a cultural problem in our country instead of a gun control problem.

“It’s deeper than gun control, and we need to have an honest conversation with ourselves here in America,” he says.

The governor went on to say that “our culture is crumbling from within” and that it starts in the homes.

He also said that society “glorifies murder and killing.” You can watch the governor’s full video here.

Also on Thursday, Gov. Bevin ordered all state flags be flown at half-staff until sunset Tuesday, Jan. 30.

