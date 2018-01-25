Car hauler catches fire on I-40 exit ramp in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A truck hauling vehicles caught fire on the side of Interstate 40 in Donelson early Thursday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. at the Stewart’s Ferry exit ramp.

The driver was asleep in his truck when he was woken by a sound. Before long, smoke and flames began pouring out from under the hood of the truck.

When firefighters arrived, the whole front hood of the truck was on fire and rapidly climbing to the back of the cab.

The driver had ammunition in his glovebox, which he warned firefighters about.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes. No one was injured.