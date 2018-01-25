Brie Thiele joins Good Morning Nashville as a traffic reporter, giving drivers in Middle Tennessee the information they need to navigate rush hour safely and on time.

Brie is incredibly excited to be living and working in Nashville! She comes with 10 years of experience and has found her passion in the art of storytelling.

Most recently, Brie interviewed some of the world’s best athletes during a three-year stint at FOX Sports. The highlight of her career was the 2016 MLB All-Star game where she interviewed David Ortiz, Mike Trout and Bryce Harper, among others. An avid football fan, she also worked with players on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Prior to that, Brie worked at a political network, and as a host of the Emmy-Award winning series, Undercover Boss.

Early in her career, she moved to a small town on the Southern Oregon Coast and was a jack-of-all-trades. She learned to shoot video, edit content, rush to breaking news stories, and anchor the evening news, all in a day’s work!

Brie hails from sunny San Diego, but is absolutely loving her new home.

You can watch Brie’s morning traffic reports on News 2 every weekday from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Good Morning Nashville and Good Morning America. Feel free to reach out to her on Twitter or Facebook.