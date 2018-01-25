18-year-old accused of sending text message insinuating school shooting

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly sending a text message to other students insinuating a shooting was going to happen at school.

According to police, detectives interviewed Brandon Govan, who allegedly admitted he was responsible for the text Thursday morning and he sent it while he was at school.

Police said Govan admitted he sent the message so he could be sent home from school.

He is charged with third degree terroristic threatening and is being held at the Christian County jail.

A 17-year-old student was also charged with tampering with physical evidence, second degree hindering prosecution and second degree disorderly conduct. Police said the charges stem from the juvenile becoming disruptive and combative when officers entered a classroom to speak with another student about the initial incident.