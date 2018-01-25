101st soldier receives Soldier’s Medal after saving 2 from burning car

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Maj. Gen. Andrew Poppas, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) commanding general, pins the Soldier’s Medal on Staff Sgt. Nicholas Davis, C Battery, 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Abn. Div. (AASLT) Artillery cannon crew member and section chief, during a ceremony held at Fort Campbell, Jan. 22. Davis, an Ellijay, Georgia, native and seven-year combat veteran with deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, received the award for heroism and his lifesaving actions when he rescued a couple from a burning vehicle, June 9, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samantha Stoffregen, 101st Abn. Div. (Air Assault) Public Affairs via Clarksville Now)

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) – A 101st Airborne Division soldier has been given the Soldier’s Medal after saving two people from a burning vehicle.

Staff Sgt. Nicholas Davis received the medal this week in a ceremony at Fort Campbell. The Ellijay, Georgia, native is with C Battery, 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Artillery cannon crew member and section chief.

Davis was traveling to Georgia in June when he saw a vehicle that had turned over. He pulled over and ran to the car when he saw a small engine fire. Fort Campbell said in a news release that two people were trapped inside, soaked in gasoline from a container that had been thrown from the back of the car.

Davis says as he was working to get the second person out, the vehicle caught fire, causing flames to burn at their legs.