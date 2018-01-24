Warmer temps move back into Middle Tennessee, Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Well that was quick! Warmer air is already working back into Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky to close out the work-week.

High pressure was to our west earlier in the week, meaning that the clockwise flow pushed in a cooler north wind, dropping temperatures.

From today and though the upcoming weekend, the high shifts east.

On the back side, warmer air wins out. Highs trend to the 50s and even lower 60s by Friday.

While Saturday is expected to be warm as well, rain should be around most of the day.

Have an indoor plan as a backup, if initial plans had your outside. At least the rain should move out, yielding for a drier Sunday.

Finally, the overall trend features milder weather the next 7-10 days with no arctic outbreaks in view.

