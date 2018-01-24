Volunteers work 365 days a year to serve Nashville Fire Department

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Extreme heat and physical exertion come with the job of fighting fires, but it also comes with another risk.

“More firefighters die of heart attack on the scene than for any other reason,” explained Buck Dozier with Box 55.

That’s why members of Box 55 roll whenever Metro firefighters are called to the scene of a fire.

“Our mission is to rehab them, to hydrate them, to give them snacks–whatever is necessary to keep them healthy and on the scene,” Dozier explained.

Their new, customized 18-foot rehab unit helps them carry out their mission.

“We stock coolers, bottled water, and Gatorade of several flavors,” said Rick Short.

Box 55 aims to put in fluids while keeping toxic soot from burning materials out.

“The incident of firefighters having cancer is extremely on the rise. We provide towels and towelettes that have a special formula built into to it that help remove the carcinogens and the things that lead to that firefighter cancer,” Short explained.

Also on board are medical emergency packs for basic first aid, as well as chairs and tents for extended incidents.

“We try to be equipped with all the different things necessary, whether it’s a cold atmosphere or a hot atmosphere, to take care of the hearts and lives of the men and women of the fire department, OEM and police,” Short told News 2.

Box 55 volunteers work 24/7, 365 days a year. Some are retired firefighters and paramedics, while others, like retired educator Louis Del Rio, are re-living childhood memories.

“I remember as a young child in Cuba, I lived about a block from a fire station, and I would sneak out of the house and go over there and spend the day with the firefighters, not ever knowing that that’s what I would end up doing later in life,” said Del Rio.

When the fire department formed the club in 1962, there were fire alarm boxes located on street corners all around the city. Each box had a number. That’s how box 55 got its name.

And over the years, the job of rehabbing firefighters has become more critical than handing out cold water and hot chocolate.

“When a firefighter comes up to you and he’s got grit all over his face and snot running out of his nose, and he says thank you for being here, we really appreciate you for being here. That’s worth it,” added Dozier.