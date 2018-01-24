State investigation finds UT athletics staff accepted trips, entertainment from vendors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office revealed a number of issues related to the University of Tennessee’s Sports Surface Management. The issues include trips and entertainment that were provided to UT Athletics staff by a department vendor and prospective vendor.

The investigation began after the University of Tennessee Department of Audit and Compliance notified the Comptroller’s Office of possible issues.

Investigators determined the Director of Sports surface management violated university policy when he accepted at least two paid trips and related entertainment from a department vendor which had previously been awarded an equipment lease worth $763,898, according to the Comptroller’s Office.

In 2016, the director traveled to Illinois for two days of golf, and he also participated in a golf scramble in Georgia. The vendor provided lodging, airfare, green fees and other privileges. This violated UT’s policy prohibiting university employees from accepting entertainment or other gifts exceeding $75 in value.

The director was also absent from work during a two-day trip to the Masters Golf Tournament in April 2016. Although the director reimbursed a prospective vendor for his event pass, he failed to record two days of leave on his university time records.

In 2014, two current UT athletics department employees attended one day of the Masters Golf Tournament as guests of a potential vendor that was actively marketing its product to the university. This trip also violated the university’s policy prohibiting the acceptance of gifts or entertainment exceeding $75 in value.

Investigators also determined the athletics department had placed restrictive mandatory requirements on its request for quotation to purchase or lease 30 pieces of sports surface and golf facility maintenance equipment. These restrictive requirements may have inhibited bidding competition. On June 2, 2016, the UT purchasing department awarded the contract to the sole qualifying vendor.

“The University of Tennessee may wish to consider annual or periodic employee training related to its gift acceptance policy,” said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson. “Officials should not engage in actions which might result in, or create the appearance of, private gain or preferential treatment.”

Tom Satkowiak, Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations at UT, released a statement Wednesday about the report:

Tennessee Athletics has read the state’s report regarding incidents that took place in 2014 and 2016. The university’s internal audit team requested the investigation. Two staff members are referenced in the report. The director of sports surface management received a written warning and a letter of admonishment in his personnel file relating to the issues described in the investigative report. The other staff member accurately reported his monthly leave for all trips, but he has been counseled about the university’s policy on acceptance of gifts. Dating to the spring of 2017, we have been deliberate about educating our staff on the university’s gift and conflict of interest policies and the importance of avoiding even the appearance of impropriety, and continuing education is planned.