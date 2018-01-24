Sophomore at Marshall County High identified as injured victim

BENTON, Ky. (WKRN) – Another student injured in the mass shooting at a Kentucky High School has been identified by community members.

News 2 learned Gage Smock, a sophomore, was among the 18 people hurt Tuesday after another student opened fired at Marshall County High School in Benton.

The congregation of Calvary Baptist Church prayed for Gage and his family during their Wednesday night service.

He was also reportedly dating 15-year-old sophomore Bailey Holt, who died at the school after being shot. According to her family, the two sophomores had been dating for around 6 months.

Only two other students have identified at this time. Preston Ryan Cope died at Vanderbilt’s hospital after being shot, and Daniel Austin, a special needs student, is recovering after being shot in the arm.

Kentucky State Police arrested another 15-year-old student, charging him with two counts of murder and multiple counts of assault first. His name has yet to be released.

