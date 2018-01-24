Shooting investigation underway at La Vergne apartments

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An active shooting investigation is underway at an apartment complex in La Vergne.

The shooting happened at the Kingsridge Apartments off Waldron Road near Interstate 24 just after 7 p.m.

Chief Mike Walker told News 2 at least one person is reportedly “down,” and the suspect got away in a vehicle. A search is underway.

The chief also said there were several witnesses. Further details weren’t released. News 2 has a crew on the way.

