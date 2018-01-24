Preds eye win before All-Star break

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s easy to get distracted and lose before the All-Star break, but that is not happening to the Nashville Predators as they get ready for their final game against New Jersey before getting a few days off.

The Preds have been fantastic in January to start 2018 picking up 11 of a possible 12 points in their last six games, only losing to the NHL’s best team, the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday night in overtime.

With the All-Star break looming this weekend, the Predators have not let up and have one focus heading into their game against New Jersey Thursday, just get a win and don’t even think about taking a break until that has been accomplished.

“We’re just looking to finish this last little chunk of games in between our breaks you know on the right foot and come out there with a win,” Forward Ryan Johansen said.

Defenseman Ryan Ellis added, “I think we’ve done a good job between the five day break that we had and the All-Star break here just to just manage our games and realize the importance of each one, and we have one more to go and it’s a big game for us and I think we’re going to pour our heart and soul into that one and relax from there.”

The Predators face the New Jersey Devils Thursday night at 6 p.m. before getting their five day break.

The Devils are currently a playoff team sitting second in the Metropolitan Division with 56 points.