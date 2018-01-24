Police: Young man injured in shooting near MTSU’s campus

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A young man was injured in a shooting that took place not far from Middle Tennessee State University’s campus.

Police said it happened at the Campus Villa Apartments on Greenland Drive around 6 p.m.

Responding officers reportedly found the victim across the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

The vicitm, only identified as a young adult male, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. The extent of his injuries wasn’t immediately known.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages and is ongoing at this time.