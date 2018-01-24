Paducah high school students gather in prayer for Marshall County

BENTON, Ky. (WKRN) – Students rallied to show support for their peers at Marshall County High School on Wednesday, gathering in prayer for the victims of the mass shooting.

Two 15-year-olds died in Tuesday’s horrific shooting at the school, while 18 others were injured. Another 15-year-old student was arrested.

About 20 miles down the road at Paducah Tilghman High School, students from other schools met before class started.

Dozens gathered on the front lawn of their school, many wearing Marshall County High School’s colors in a show of support.

PHOTOS: Shooting at Kentucky high school

It was an emotional scene with lots of tears and hugging, as well as prayers for the victims, their friends and families.

Some students from Marshall County even showed up to be with their friends.

While the two schools may be rivals in athletics, school leaders and students at Paducah Tilghman say they never thought twice about stepping up.

“You know, prayer is what everybody needs, especially in times like this. I think we felt like we needed to do something. That was one of the things we decided to do. We got together and put it out on social media so we could get people here. We just want everybody to know this is not Tilghman trying to get the spotlight, this is just letting people know Tilghman is here for Marshall County,” said Martaj Marks, a senior.

There are still a lot of questions surrounding the ongoing investigation, but prosecutors said Wednesday they want to charge the 15-year-old accused in the case as an adult.

Click here for complete coverage of the Marshall County High School shooting.