Man critically injured in stabbing at home in The Nations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was critically injured early Wednesday morning in a stabbing at a home in The Nations neighborhood.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 5800 block of Morrow Road.

Metro police told News 2 arriving officers found the victim with stab wounds to his arm and back.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Metro police described the stabbing as stemming from a domestic incident and said there is no threat to the public. There were two small children in the home at the time of the stabbing, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was released.