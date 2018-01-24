Kentucky State Police to give update on high school shooting investigation

News 2 will livestream the news conference that is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

BENTON, Ky. (WKRN) – Kentucky State Police will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon, one day after two students were killed and 18 others were hurt in a high school shooting.

Police, alongside other authorities and officials, said they will provide an update on the ongoing investigation.

The gunman, a 15-year-old student who remains in custody, reportedly entered Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, with a handgun at 7:57 a.m. Tuesday and began firing.

Two students, both 15, were killed. They have since been identified by police as Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope.

“We have two 15-year-old high school students killed, just showing up for school,” said Lt. Michael Webb with Kentucky State Police.

Eighteen others were injured in the mass shooting. Of those, 16 suffered gunshot wounds, while four sustained injuries while trying to escape, although exact details on how they were hurt weren’t released.

“It’s a tragedy that everyone is going to remember,” Marshall County High School student Hannah Lyles said.

The suspect is being held at a secure juvenile facility and will appear in court on Thursday morning.

He’s charged with two counts of murder and 12 counts of first degree assault. His name has not been released by authorities.

A prayer vigil was held Wednesday morning at a nearby Kentucky high school, Paducah Tilghman.

“I think prayer is just what everyone needs, especially in times like this,” student Martaj Marks said.

Marshall County High School student Guy Howes added, “I know there are other schools out there wearing our school colors, just lifting us up in prayer and it’s just beautiful. It’s what we need. It’s everything that Western Kentucky is about.”

Benton, Kentucky, is located about 120 miles northwest of Nashville. Marshall County High School has around 1,300 students and 74 teachers.

