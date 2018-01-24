Kentucky governor working to heal community following school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is working to heal the community following following the fatal shooting Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School.

Two students were killed and 18 others were hurt after authorities say a teen opened fire. Authorities said the gunman, a 15-year-old student who has been taken into custody, entered Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, with a handgun at 7:57 a.m. and began firing.

“When you see this happen, you see how the community rallies together but you ask yourself ‘why does such senselessness occur?’” said Governor Bevin.

“Everybody wants answers and there frankly there are no answers, there just aren’t.”

The two students who were killed were both 15 years old. They were identified by state police as Bailey Nicole Holt, who died at the scene, and Preston Ryan Cope, who died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Eighteen others were injured. Of those, 16 suffered gunshot wounds, while four sustained injuries while trying to escape, although exact details on how they were hurt weren’t released.

Of the five still in Vanderbilt’s care, doctors said they are between the ages of 14 to 18 and each is expected to survive. Four are boys listed in critical bust stable condition, and one is a girl in stable condition.

“I spoke to teachers, and with some of the children themselves and families and wherever I could pour in to people and just listen to folks and its clear they will get through this but it’s going to come at a cost and there will be scars. For those families most directly impacted, those scars will be deep and long-lasting,” added Governor Bevin.

Governor Bevin also remarked on how disappointed he is in the reaction to the tragedy on social media.

“I want all the snarky, nasty, foul, vile, social media posting, troll-like people should remember when they have things to say, it adds no value to any discourse and that they’re talking about the children that belong to somebody. Whether it’s their child or not, these are quite literally children of God but specifically children of families and communities and I think that’s important for people to remember in a time like this,” said Governor Bevin.

“There’s a time for snark and a time for respect and silence.”

